JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 To be Declared At 3 PM Today On jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, 23 May 2023. The Jharkhand Board is most likely to declare the JAC Class 10, 12 Science Results at 3 PM today. After the results are released, candidates who appeared for the class 10 and 12 exams can check their results on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked on jacresults.com. As per reports, Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto will announce the results via press conference.

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from 14 March to 3 April and the class 12th exams were conducted from 14 March to 5 April 2023 at various examination centers across the state. This year around 8 lakh candidates registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination. Follow the below steps to download the JAC 10th, 12th result 2023.