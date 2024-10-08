JEECUP Counselling 2024: How to Check UPJEE Round 7 Seat Allotment Result?

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has declared the seat allotment result for the seventh round of JEECUP 2024 counselling. Candidates can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The seat allotment has been done based on the candidate's preferences, rankings, and seat availability. Candidates who are allotted seats in the seventh round of counselling are required to complete the seat acceptance through online fee payment between 8 to 10 October 2024.