FAQ: How Many Questions Should I Attempt in JEE To Get Into NIT?

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) remaining firm on its decision to conduct JEE Main from 1 to 6 September, experts say students should not spend the remaining few days learning new concepts and should attempt at least one mock paper everyday till the date of their exam.

The Quint spoke to Ramesh Batlish, an expert from the FIITJEE Group to understand how students should prepare for JEE Main. He said that students should focus on their health and take all precautions and follow safety guidelines issued by the NTA.