NTA JEE Main 2022 Registration Process: Last Date To Register, How To Apply
NTA JEE Main 2022 Registration Process: Here are all the JEE Main 2022 exam and registration dates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conclude the JEE Main 2022 Registration on 31 March 2022.
Candidates who want to register for the JEE Main 2022 Exam have only one week left to apply.
The application process is scheduled to end on 31 March 2022 and no registrations will be allowed after the deadline.
The candidates who are interested to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Exam should finish the registration process immediately if they haven't already.
It is to be noted by all the interested candidates that no JEE Main 2022 Registration will be entertained after the mentioned deadline, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
NTA JEE Main 2022 Registration Process: Important Details
JEE Main 2022 application forms are available on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. and the registrations are happening online only. Candidates are requested to fill out the forms within the last week.
Candidates who want to sit for the April session of the engineering entrance exam are requested to complete the application process on or before the deadline.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the NTA has decided to not open any application correction window with regards to the JEE Main 2022 application process.
Candidates are requested to check all the information on the JEE Main 2022 application form correctly and verify all the information before submitting it.
It is also to be noted that the revised JEE Main 2022 Exam timetable states that the examination will be held on 21, 24, 25, 29 April 2022 and on 1 May, 4 May 2022.
To check all the latest information regarding the examination, candidates are requested to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA JEE Main 2022 Registration Process: Steps to Apply
Candidates should strictly remember that the last date to fill the JEE Main 2022 Application Form is 31 March 2022. They have only one week to register for the exam.
Here is a step-by-step process that can help to fill the application form for JEE Main 2022:
Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Go to the link that states New Candidate Registration.
After registering yourself, you will receive an Application Number.
Login to the portal using your application number and other required details.
Fill in the Application Form by providing the correct details.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents such as signature, photograph, etc.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download the form and keep a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.