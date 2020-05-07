JEE Advanced Exam to Be Held on 23 August: HRD Minister

The announcement comes just days after Pokhriyal confirmed that the JEE-Main will be held from 18 July to 23 July while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on 26 July.

As many as 16.84 lakh candidates have filled forms to appear in NEET (UG)-2020 that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical/dental & other colleges/ institutes in India.

The number of candidates for JEE-Main is over 9 lakh.

The NTA was to issue admit cards to NEET candidates in April, but the process was not taken up as the MHRD decided to postpone the exam in view of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus scare.