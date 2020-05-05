JEE Main 2020 on 18- 23 July, New CBSE Dates Soon: HRD Minister
Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, 5 May, said that JEE Main 2020 exam will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23 July and that JEE Advanced will be held in August. Medical entrance examination NEET will be held on 26 July, the minister added.
Pokhriyal also said that all remaining CBSE examinations will be conducted once the situation is normal and that fresh dates for it would be announced in the next one or two days. Pokhriyal made this announcement during a live, addressing students.
During the live, Tanisha, a student had asked the minister that her parents were pushing her to study for her pending CBSE Geography exam, despite having completed her revision. To this, the minister urged her parents to not pressurise her and to ensure that she is able to study in a conducive atmosphere.
