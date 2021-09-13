JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations To Begin From Today: Here's How to Apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp), on Friday, 10 September, postponed the date of registrations of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Earlier, registrations were scheduled to commence from Saturday, 11 September, but will now begin from Monday, 13 September 2021.

The application process was deferred in the view of delay in the declaration of JEE Main 2021 Session 4 result.

"Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed," reads the notice on official website of JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 results are expected to be declared on Monday, 13 September 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same, will be able to check their result on jeemain.nta.nic.in.