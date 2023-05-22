Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Date: Steps To Check JAC 10th, 12th Results Here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) results are awaited and are expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 can download and check their result from the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

This year, JAC 10th class exams were held from 14 March to 3 April 2023 and the 12th class exams were conducted from 14 March to 5 April 2023 across different examination centers of the state. Approximately, 8 lakh candidates have registered for the JAC Class 10, 12 board examination this year.

Once the result is out, JAC 10th, 12th merit list and topper list 2023 will be released on the aforementioned website.