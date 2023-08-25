Support our coverage on Jadavpur University student death.

Days after an undergraduate student of Jadavpur University (JU) died after allegedly being ragged by seniors in the men's hostel, the Bengali Department – where he was studying – still seems to be coming to terms with the tragic incident.

"He was a very quiet child. I remember him standing up on the day of the orientation to introduce himself and telling everybody which books he liked to read," Joydeep Ghosh, Head of the Bengali Department at JU, told The Quint about the 17-year-old student, who attended classes for only a few days before allegedly falling to his death from the hostel on 9 August.