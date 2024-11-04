INI CET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today: How to Download at aiimsexams.ac.in?

AIIMS New Delhi will release the INI CET January 2025 admit card today, 4 November 2024. Candidates can access their admit cards at the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET admit card will contain crucial information such as the exam date and time, reporting time, exam center details, and exam day guidelines.

The INI CET is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS) offered by various prestigious institutions across India. These institutions include AIIMS institutes, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum.