INI CET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today: How to Download at aiimsexams.ac.in?

AIIMS New Delhi will release the INI CET January 2025 admit card today, 4 November 2024. Candidates can access their admit cards at the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET admit card will contain crucial information such as the exam date and time, reporting time, exam center details, and exam day guidelines.
The INI CET is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS) offered by various prestigious institutions across India. These institutions include AIIMS institutes, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum.
The exam for the January 2025 session is scheduled for 10 November 2024. In addition to the admit cards, AIIMS will also release the final registration status of candidates on the official website today.
Once the INI CET 2025 admit cards are released, candidates can find some crucial details like name of the examination, date, time and reporting time for the examination, roll number of the candidate, photo and signature, name of the exam paper, exam day guidelines, and other details from the hall tickets.
How to Download the INI CET Admit Cards 2025
Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the INI CET January 2025 admit cards.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Check the details on admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
