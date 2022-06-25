Delays in Student Visas: MEA Takes Up Matter With Canada, US, UK & Others
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said officials in the ministry had "constructive discussions" with the diplomats.
Following complaints from Indian students enrolled in foreign varsities over long delays in the visa-granting process, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 24 June, took the matter up with Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany.
Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that officials in the ministry had "constructive discussions" with diplomats from the respective countries in order to ensure that the process is streamlined.
Spokesperson Bagchi also added that the diplomats have agreed to "remain engaged on further easing & fast-tracking the process."
Need for a Communication Strategy
Thousands of Indian students are struggling to return to these countries to join off-line classes as there have been enormous delays in processing of their visas by the respective embassies, people familiar with the matter said, reported news agency PTI.
They said the Indian side raised the issue strongly and sought predictability and fast-tracking of the visa applications.
The Indian officials who took up the issue with the countries also highlighted the need for having proper communication strategy to keep the visa applicants informed about the timeline and related details about the visa process.
(With inputs from PTI.)
