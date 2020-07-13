New US F-1 Visa Rules Deliberate, We’re Anxious: Indian Students

The new F-1 visa rules in the United States are likely to impact at least 2,00,000 Indian students pursuing their education in the foreign country. The move has left them shaken and anxious about their future.

The US said it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall semester. They have to take hybrid classes – a combination of in-person and online modules – to continue to stay in the country. Failure to follow the new norms would mean deportation or even a ban from entering into the US.

“I really don’t know what to form my opinion on and what to think about this because at every given moment, there is this uncertainty. And uncertainty induces so much anxiety, especially on students,” said Jaskirat Panjrath, who is majoring in Design Communication at Parsons School of Design told The Quint.