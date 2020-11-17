Indian Students in US Universities Drop By 4.4% in 2019-20

The number of Indian students enrolled at universities in the United States dropped by 4.4 percent from 2,02,014 in the academic year spanning 2018-19 to 1,93,124 in 2019-20, reveals a study sponsored by the US government.

This means that in 2019-20, around 8,890 lesser students took up courses in US varsities, at a time when the Trump administration’s multiple visa restrictions and its anti-immigrant policies had reached their peak.

In 2017-18, the number of Indian students stood at 1,96,271.