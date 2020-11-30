IIT’s, NIT’s to Delivery Courses in Regional Languages From 2021

“A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IIT and NIT are being shortlisted for the same,” an official statement by the ministry stated.

This is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes regional language as a mode of delivering education. There have been demands of holding the entrance exams, including JEE, NEET, CAT, etc., in regional languages as well.