IIT Madras HSEE 2021 Registration to Begin From 1st Feb

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to begin its application process for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2021 from 1 February 2021. Aspiring candidates can register for the same at HSEE’s official website – http://hsee.iitm.ac.in/.

The last date to submit the application and pay the application fee through Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card mode is 15 March 2021. Candidates can pay their application fee through Indian bank Challan by 16 March 2021.