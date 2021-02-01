IIT Madras HSEE 2021 Registration to Begin From 1st Feb

IIT Madras HSEE 2021: The last date to submit the online application is 15 March 2021. The exam is on 13 June.

IIT Madras HSEE 2021: Entrance Exam will be held on 13 June 2021.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to begin its application process for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2021 from 1 February 2021. Aspiring candidates can register for the same at HSEE’s official website – http://hsee.iitm.ac.in/.

The last date to submit the application and pay the application fee through Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card mode is 15 March 2021. Candidates can pay their application fee through Indian bank Challan by 16 March 2021.

IIT Madras HSEE 2021: How to Apply

  • Visit HSEE’s official website - http://hsee.iitm.ac.in/.
  • Register using the ‘New Registration’ link.
  • Login with the registered E-mail ID and generated password.
  • Fill all the relevant details in the Online Application Form and save it.
  • Upload all the relevant documents and submit.
  • Submit the application fee.
Note: As per the information brochure, “The examination will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 between 09:00 IST and 12:00 IST in selected cities throughout India. The above date will remain unaltered even if this date is declared as a public holiday.”

IIT Madras HSEE 2021: About the Exam

HSEE-2021 is of three hours duration and has two parts.

  • Part 1: It will cover English and Comprehension Skill, Analytical and Quantitative Ability, General Studies covering the areas of Indian Economy, Indian Society and Culture, World Affairs, and Environment and Ecology.
  • Part 2 requires the candidates to write an essay on general topic.

IIT Madras HSEE 2021: About the Integrated MA Course

Since 2006-07, the department has been offering a five-year integrated Master of Arts (M.A.) programme. This programme is offered in two streams – Integrated MA in Development Studies and Integrated MA in English Studies.

