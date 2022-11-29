'IIT-Kharagpur Was His Dream': Parents Claim Foul Play in Son's 'Suicide Death'

A month on, Faizan's heartbroken family is struggling to come to terms with their loss.

"We want to know what exactly happened to him. For the last month, I have been asking the authorities and the police about what happened. He was murdered," she alleged.

Initially, NDTV reported the police said that Faizan died by suicide. On 1 November, however, his family moved the Calcutta High Court, demanding that a Special Investigation Team, the Central Bureau of Investigation, or the Criminal Investigation Department probe his death.