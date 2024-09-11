’No One Slept That Night’: Student Suicide in IIT-Guwahati Sparks Huge Protests

The protesters alleged that though Kumar had submitted the required medical certificates, it was not considered.

The Quint has reached out to IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal for a response on these allegations. This story will be updated when we receive his response.

Meanwhile, Ranjan Bhuyan, Kamrup district's Superintendent of police (SP), told The Quint that investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

"It is too early to share any details about the death because we are investigating the matter. We've registered a case of unnatural death, but prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. We can only confirm this after the post-mortem report comes," Bhuyan said.

In a statement released on 9 September, the institute said: