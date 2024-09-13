IIT-Guwahati Suicide: 'Despite Medical Issues, My Son Was Failed,' Claims Father

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide. Reader discretion advised)
"My son was a genius. I can't understand what led him to take such a drastic measure... There is clear negligence on the part of the institute, and they are doing something wrong, which is forcing students to take their lives..." Ras Bihar Ram Paswan told The Quint.
On 8 September, Ram Paswan's 21-year-old son Bimlesh Kumar, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room.
Bimlesh was pursuing his degree in Computer Science and Engineering programme, and is survived by his parents and a brother. Originally from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, his father Ram Paswan is a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable posted in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
Bimlesh's death is the third such incident in IIT-Guwahati in 2024, and second case within a span of one month. His death had sparked widespread protests, as students alleged "academic pressure" led him to die by suicide. The protests were called off on the third day after the resignation of the Dean of Academic Affairs on 11 September.
But Bimlesh's parents are raising questions at the institute's decision to "fail" him over low attendance despite him producing a medical certificate.
'A Topper, Brilliant in Studies'
Ram Paswan told The Quint that his son completed his Class 10 from the Varanasi Central Hindu Boys School and secured 94 percent. In Class 12, he secured 92 percent in his board exams.
According to Bimlesh's family, the 21-year-old prepared for the entrance exams for IITs from Delhi and Kota.
"Bimlesh got admission in the electrical branch at IIT-Delhi, but he wanted to pursue computer science. So, he took the exams again in 2022 and secured a seat in IIT-Guwahati."Ras Bihar Ram Paswan to The Quint
"He was a brilliant student. He even topped in his school in Class 10 exams. He also qualified the National Talent Search Examination and received a fellowship," Bimlesh's older brother Yogesh told The Quint.
What Happened on 8 September?
Bimlesh was allegedly found dead in his room in the Brahmaputra hostel of IIT-Guwahati campus on the night of Sunday, 8 September.
His father said that he last spoke to his son on 7 September. The next day, after completing his 12-hour-shift, Ram Paswan tried to reach his son, but his phone was switched off. A worried Ram Paswan asked Yogesh to find out what had happened.
"At 11 pm, I received a call from my wife who told me that Bimlesh was no more. I don't know how she found out, but she kept telling me that he was no more."Ras Bihar Ram Paswan to The Quint
At around 12:16 am, Ram Paswan then received a call from IIT-Guwahati's hostel warden who informed him about the passing of his younger son. He then took an overnight train to Kolkata – and a flight to Guwahati to reach the campus.
Ram Paswan told The Quint that police officials were already present at the spot of the incident when he reached.
According to Ranjan Bhuyan, Kamrup district's Superintendent of police (SP), a case of unnatural death has been registered, but "prima facie it looks like a case of suicide."
"It is too early to share any details about the death because we are investigating the matter. We've registered a case of unnatural death, but prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. We can only confirm this after the post-mortem report comes," Bhuyan earlier told The Quint.
Ram Paswan claimed that his son's body was allegedly left in the hostel room overnight. "The body remained in the room all night. It was taken out only after the police arrived in the morning. Usually, in such cases, the body is immediately taken to the hospital," he said.
Dismissing his allegations, SP Bhuyan told The Quint that the police reached the spot as soon as they received the information regarding the incident.
"Since it was a case of suicide, an inquest (inquiry into the circumstances of a death) was initiated. A magistrate was informed, and the inquiry began in the morning. The doctors at IIT-Guwahati had checked the student's body and confirmed his death. Police has followed due procedure to investigate the case."SP Ranjan Bhuyan
(The Quint has emailed IIT-Guwahati's Director Devendra Jahilal for a response on the allegations made by the father. This story will be updated as and when he responds.)
"Bimlesh's friends told me that he had breakfast with them in the morning, but did not eat lunch or dinner that day," Ram Paswan added.
'How Can IIT-Guwahati Have Been So Negligent?' Asks Father
Bimlesh's father further claimed that his 21-year-old son had been under stress after he was failed in a course last year due to poor attendance.
"He had given a medical certificate (to the institute), and despite that, he was failed. His certificate was not accepted. He was undergoing treatment for depression at BHU Hospital in Banaras. A psychiatrist had prescribed him medicines," Bimlesh's father said.
Ram Paswan added that his son had consulted a doctor in Delhi and was also being treated for migraine. "He was given medicines and was cured," the father said.
Bimlesh's elder brother Yogesh, too, added that he was upset over the course he had failed. According to Yogesh, his brother told him, "Despite working so hard, I failed due to poor attendance."
"He told me that he informed his professor that he was not able to attend classes regularly due to medical reasons. The professor had assured him then. But when he gave a medical certificate for his low attendance, it was rejected."Yogesh Kumar claimed to The Quint
Yogesh further claimed that Bimlesh had complained of a headache a few days back. "We told him to have his medicines and to return home immediately. But when he showed his medical report to his professor and requested for leave, it was refused. The professor told him that he would have to attend classes, otherwise he will be failed," the brother claimed.
"If the college had hired a psychiatrist, this wouldn't have happened. How can they be so negligent?" Ram Paswan asked.
(The Quint has emailed IIT-Guwahati's Director Devendra Jahilal on these allegations, too. This story will be updated as and when he responds.)
Among the core demands of the student protestors was relaxation of the attendance policy, which mandates 75% attendance in a course, to be eligible to sit for final exams. You can read more about it here.
Acknowledging the “deep distress caused by the recent unfortunate” death of a student on the campus, the IIT-Guwahati authorities, in a statement, said they understood "the concerns of the students".
“The well-being of everyone remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all. The institute is taking the issues raised by the students seriously...As a new Director who has taken charge recently, he (Devendra Jalihal) is committed to resolve these issues and ensure overall student well-being on this campus.”IIT-Guwahati's latest statement
Meanwhile, Yogesh said that his younger brother wanted to return home after completing his BTech. "The last thing we spoke about on the phone were his plans for his future. We had decided that he would return home, and both of us would prepare for UPSC exams. He even told me about wanting to start coaching," the brother said.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
