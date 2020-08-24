IIT Bombay Beats COVID With Virtual Convocation, VR Campus Tour

Throwing health guidelines to the winds, students passing out of the Indian Institute of Technology at Bombay could be seen walking up the podium, receiving their certificates, all this while not wearing any mask whatsoever.

Except, there’s a small catch – none of the students or the 58 senate members seen in videos from IIT Bombay’s 58th convocation were actually present at the venue. Instead, virtual avatars were created for each of the students and the senate members to give them an almost-real experience.