'Confirms My Fear': Journo Alleges IIMC Cancelled Class, 'Shamed' Her For Tweet

When Shweta Kothari, the former managing editor of the news website The Logical Indian, tweeted on 8 December that she would be teaching a media ethics course at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, little did she know that it would spark a row a few days later, raising questions about the alleged saffronisation of the institute.

According to Kothari, she was supposed to teach a unit in TV and Radio Journalism at the media institute, spanning five to six classes in total. She had already taken one of her classes on Thursday, 8 December, and the rest of her classes were slotted for subsequent Thursdays.