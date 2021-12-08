CAT 2021 Answer Key and Response Sheet Out, Raise Objections Till 11 Dec

Candidates are also allowed to raise objection(s) against the answer key. Challenges made by them will be verified and, if found correct, will be incorporated in the final answer key. The CAT 2021 result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

Last date to raise objection and check answer key is 11 December (5 pm). "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration," reads the official website of IIM CAT.