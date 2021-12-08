CAT 2021 Answer Key and Response Sheet Out, Raise Objections Till 11 Dec
CAT 2021 was conducted by IIM-Ahmedabad Sunday, 28 November 2021.
Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Wednesday, 8 December, released the answer key of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Along with the answer key, the institute has also released CAT 2021 response sheets and question paper.
Candidates who sat for the exam can check and download the answer key, question paper, and their response sheet from the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in.
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 was conducted by IIM-Ahmedabad on Sunday, 28 November 2021.
Candidates are also allowed to raise objection(s) against the answer key. Challenges made by them will be verified and, if found correct, will be incorporated in the final answer key. The CAT 2021 result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.
Last date to raise objection and check answer key is 11 December (5 pm). "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration," reads the official website of IIM CAT.
How To Check IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key and Response Sheet?
Go to the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in.
Click on 'Login' under 'registered candidate login'.
Enter your user ID and password.
Click on 'Login'.
CAT 2021 answer key, question paper, and response sheet link will appear on the screen.
Download and check the answer key and your response sheet. Save it for future reference.
Candidates can use the answer key and their response sheet to calculate (predict) their CAT 2021 score/ percentile.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.