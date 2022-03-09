IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released, Details Here
Know the last date till which you can raise objections for the provisional answer key for IGNOU Entrance test 2022.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022 that was conducted recently. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD exams were held on 24 February 2022 for the screening of candidates interested for PhD courses.
Now that the exam is over, examination authority has released the provisional answer key on the official website at ignou.nta.nic.in and the students can download the answer key from there.
Since the answer key is provisional in nature, the students can raise concerns and objections regarding the answers till 9 am on 9 March 2022. The errors and discrepancies notified to the authorities will be corrected.
The students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for every objection they raise per question.
IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022: Download Provisional Answer key
Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignou.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link 'Answer Key Challenge'
Enter your login details like application number and date of birth.
Then enter the security captcha code and submit
The PhD entrance test 2022 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.
You can download the answer key and take a printout for future use.
For any further updates regarding the IGNOU PhD entrance test 2022, visit the official website.
