IGNOU January 2022: Last Date for Admission Cycle Extended
Know the last date for re-registration along with the steps to apply for the courses.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the January 2022 admission cycle. The courses available for the Open and Distance Mode (ODL) will be offered through online mode.
IGNOU has extended the last date of admissions for January 2022 cycle till 28 February 2022. The information regarding the extension of the admission date was given through a press release on Tuesday, 22 February.
The university has been extending the admission date time and again. So it is a great opportunity for the students to apply for ODL programs if they are interested.
IGNOU January Admission Cycle 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and read the instructions carefully before you apply.
Click on 'Link to re-register for January session' on the homepage.
The candidates will have to fill in their details and credentials. They will also have to upload the required documents.
Then you will have to pay the registration fee and click on 'submit'.
After this is done, the registration for the IGNOU January 2022 admission is complete.
Candidates can visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes to know more about the programmes before applying.
Candidates can contact the student service centre at csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528.
Visit the official websites for more details and updates.
