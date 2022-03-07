ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU Admission 2022: Last Date to Apply for January Session Extended

Know the last date of re-registration and fresh admissions along with the steps to apply.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IGNOU Registration for January 2022 session has been extended.</p></div>
i

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the registration deadline for its January 2022 session. As per the official notifications, the students can re-register and apply for fresh admissions till 15 March 2022.

The candidates can go and check the official notification on the website at ignou.ac.in. The admission and re-registration date for IGNOU January 2022 session has been postponed more than five times now.

Before this, the students could apply till 5 March 2022 and the dates were also given in January and February previously. The students who still have to apply for the admissions can follow the steps mentioned below.

IGNOU January Session 2022: How to Apply 

  1. Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'January 2022 session' for both re-registration and admission.

  3. You can get yourself registered by filling in the important details, uploading the required documents, and paying the registration fees.

  4. After following all the steps, you will be successfully registered for the IGNOU January 2022 admissions.

  5. You can download the registration form and keep a hard copy for future use.

For any further updates on the IGNOU Admissions 2022 for January session, visit the official website and check the notifications.

