IGNOU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended to 16 August
Eligible candidates can apply for the courses directly on the university wesbite- ignou.samarth.edu.in.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Sunday, 2 August, announced that the last date of admission for all Bachelors, Masters and Diploma courses has been extended to 16 August.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the courses directly on the university wesbite- ignou.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU has been offering undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and diploma courses in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode for a long time and only recently began to offer courses online too.
Bachelor Degree Courses
Bachelor of Science (BSc); Bachelor of Arts (BA); BA (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Commerce (BCom); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).
Master Degree Courses
MA (Philosophy); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work(Counseling); MA (Distance Education); MA (Economics); MA (English); MA (Hindi); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Psychology); MA (Public Administration); MA (Rural Development); MA (Sociology); Master of Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM); Master of Commerce (MCom); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MSc (Dietetics and Food Services Management); MA (Translation Studies); MSc (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Adult Education); MA (Women’s and Gender Studies).
The university also recently launched its first completely online MA in Hindi programme. The online programmes offered by the University will include audio and video lectures, tutorials etc, which will be available to the students on the official website.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.