Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday, 20 May, launched an online curriculum for a Masters in Arts (MA) course in Hindi among other courses. The courses will be taught by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)IGNOU has been offering undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and diploma courses in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode for a long time and only recently began to offer courses online too. While, the University was offering a few certificate courses in online mode, it is ready to take a giant leap and offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses online too.The launch ceremony will be broadcasted live through the University's official Facebook and Twitter pages. The University will gradually offer all its courses in online mode.The online programmes offered by the University will include audio and video lectures, tutorials etc, which will be available to the students on the official website.For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.