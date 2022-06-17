IDBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1544 Posts Till 17 June

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited interested candidates to apply for the government bank job for the post of Executives (on contract) and for admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- A.

The registration began from 3 June and the last date to apply for the posts is today, 17 June 2022.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022 and IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 is strictly on all India basis. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test followed by document verification and medical test.

The candidates willing to sit for the exam will have to register themselves on the official website ie idbibank.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1044 vacancies for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.