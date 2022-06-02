IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: 1544 Executive and Assistant Manager Posts Available
Know about the salary, steps to apply, eligibility criteria and more for IDBI Recruitment 2022.
Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has provided the interested candidates with an opportunity to apply for the government bank job for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A.
IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022 and IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 is strictly on all India basis. An online exam will be conducted in the month of July to select the eligible candidates.
The candidates who want to appear for the exam will have to register themselves on the official website i.e. idbibank.in from 3 July and the registration process will end on 17 June 2022.
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1044 vacancies for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
IDBI Online Registration Starting- 3 June 2022
IDBI Online Registration Last Date- 17 June 2022
IDBI Executive Exam Date- 9 July 2022
Admission to IDBI Bank PGBDF 2022-23- 23 July 2022
IDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Executive - 1044 (UR-418, SC-175, ST-79, EWS-104, PH- 41) Graduate
Assistant Manager (PGDBF) - 500 (UR-200, SC-121, ST-28, OBC-101, EWS-50, PH-20)
IDBI Executive and Assistant Manager Posts: Educational Qualification
The candidates willing to apply for the IDBI Executive or Assistant manager post must be a graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India
OR
Any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. A diploma course will not qualify you for the recruitment process.
IDBI Recruitment 2022: Job Summary
Notification- IDBI Recruitment 2022: 1544 Vacancies for Executive and Assistant Manager (AM) Posts Across India
Notification Date- 1 June 2022
Last Date to apply- 17 June 2022
Date Of Exam- 9 July 2022
City- New Delhi
State- Delhi
Country- India
Organization- IDBI Bank
Education Qualification- Graduate
Functional- Banking
IDBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Executives (on Contract) - 20 to 25 years
IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 - 21 to 28 years
IDBI Recruitment 2022: IDBI Executive Salary
Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year
Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year
Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service
IDBI Recruitment 2022: IDBI AM Salary
Training Period of 9 months – Rs.2,500/- per month
Internship Period of 3 months – Rs.10,000/- per month
Completion of the course - Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)–49910–1990(7)-63840(17 years)
IDBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process Executive (On contract)
Online Test (OT)
Document Verification (DV)
Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)
IDBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process PGDBF 2022-23 for Absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A
Online Test (OT)
DV
Personal Interview(PI)
Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)
IDBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
SC/ST/PWD - Rs.200/-
Other - Rs. 100/-
IDBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website of IDBI Bank - idbibank.in
On the homepage, click on the link available for IDBI Executive and Assistant Manager.
Enter the details on the new page
Your application form will appear on the screen, fill in the details.
Submit the application form and take a hard copy for future use.
