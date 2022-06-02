ADVERTISEMENT

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: 1544 Executive and Assistant Manager Posts Available

Know about the salary, steps to apply, eligibility criteria and more for IDBI Recruitment 2022.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
2 min read
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: 1544 Executive and Assistant Manager Posts Available
i

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has provided the interested candidates with an opportunity to apply for the government bank job for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022 and IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 is strictly on all India basis. An online exam will be conducted in the month of July to select the eligible candidates.

The candidates who want to appear for the exam will have to register themselves on the official website i.e. idbibank.in from 3 July and the registration process will end on 17 June 2022.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1044 vacancies for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.

Also Read

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates, Vacancy Details, and More

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates, Vacancy Details, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

  • IDBI Online Registration Starting- 3 June 2022

  • IDBI Online Registration Last Date- 17 June 2022

  • IDBI Executive Exam Date- 9 July 2022

  • Admission to IDBI Bank PGBDF 2022-23- 23 July 2022

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Executive - 1044 (UR-418, SC-175, ST-79, EWS-104, PH- 41) Graduate

  • Assistant Manager (PGDBF) - 500 (UR-200, SC-121, ST-28, OBC-101, EWS-50, PH-20)

IDBI Executive and Assistant Manager Posts: Educational Qualification

The candidates willing to apply for the IDBI Executive or Assistant manager post must be a graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India

OR

Any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. A diploma course will not qualify you for the recruitment process.

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Job Summary

  • Notification- IDBI Recruitment 2022: 1544 Vacancies for Executive and Assistant Manager (AM) Posts Across India

  • Notification Date- 1 June 2022

  • Last Date to apply- 17 June 2022

  • Date Of Exam- 9 July 2022

  • City- New Delhi

  • State- Delhi

  • Country- India

  • Organization- IDBI Bank

  • Education Qualification- Graduate

  • Functional- Banking

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • Executives (on Contract) - 20 to 25 years

  • IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 - 21 to 28 years

IDBI Recruitment 2022: IDBI Executive Salary

  • Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year

  • Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year

  • Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service

IDBI Recruitment 2022: IDBI AM Salary

  • Training Period of 9 months – Rs.2,500/- per month

  • Internship Period of 3 months – Rs.10,000/- per month

  • Completion of the course - Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)–49910–1990(7)-63840(17 years)

Also Read

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Applications for Research Associates Begin, Check Details

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Applications for Research Associates Begin, Check Details

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process Executive (On contract)

  1. Online Test (OT)

  2. Document Verification (DV)

  3. Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process PGDBF 2022-23 for Absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A

  1. Online Test (OT)

  2. DV

  3. Personal Interview(PI)

  4. Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PWD - Rs.200/-

  • Other - Rs. 100/-

IDBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

  1. Visit the official website of IDBI Bank - idbibank.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link available for IDBI Executive and Assistant Manager.

  3. Enter the details on the new page

  4. Your application form will appear on the screen, fill in the details.

  5. Submit the application form and take a hard copy for future use.

Also Read

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application Window Closes Today for 17291 Vacancies

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application Window Closes Today for 17291 Vacancies

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×