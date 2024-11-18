ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Declared at icsi.edu: How to Download & Check Scores?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November exam today, 18 November 2024. Candidates can check their results and download the scorecards from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
The CSEET exam was held on 9 and 11 November in remote-proctored mode. The exam was conducted for 2 hours (120 minutes), during which candidates attempted 140 questions for 200 marks from different sections.
Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to access the result. The institute will not issue physical copies of the marks statement to candidates.
To pass the CSEET exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper (Papers 1, 2, 3, and 4) and an aggregate score of 50 percent in all papers.
The CSEET is a screening test conducted by ICSI to grant admission to the Company Secretary (CS) Executive course. Eligible candidates must have passed the CSEET exam with a result validity of one year and completed their 10+2 (senior secondary examination) or equivalent to be eligible for admission to the bachelor's degree course.
Steps to Check ICSI CSEET Result 2024
Go to the official website, icsi.edu.
On the homepage, click on the direct result link.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future use.
