ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Declared at icsi.edu: How to Download & Check Scores?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November exam today, 18 November 2024. Candidates can check their results and download the scorecards from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The CSEET exam was held on 9 and 11 November in remote-proctored mode. The exam was conducted for 2 hours (120 minutes), during which candidates attempted 140 questions for 200 marks from different sections.​

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to access the result. The institute will not issue physical copies of the marks statement to candidates.