ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2024 Out: How to Download the Hall Tickets at icsi.edu?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2024 exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, using their registration number and date of birth.

The CSEET 2024 exam is scheduled for 9 November 2024. The admit card will contain crucial information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam center details (including address and timings), photograph, signature, exam date, and important instructions.