ICSI CSEET Result 2021 to Be Announced Today, Here’s How to Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare the result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Thursday, 20 May. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at 3 PM on ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET was conducted on 8 and 10 May 2021.

The result will be declared along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," reads the official notification released by ICSI.