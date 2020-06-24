The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday, 23 June, informed the Supreme Court that it will base its decision to conduct pending examinations following the court’s verdict on the Central Board of Secondary Education’s examinations.The SC hearing on conducting pending CBSE board examinations has been adjourned till 25 June after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing on behalf of the Centre and CBSE, stated that discussions on the matter were at an advanced stage and that a decision would be taken by 24 June.The CISCE on 22 May had released a notification stating the pending ICSE and ISC board examinations will be conducted in July. After opposition from parents and a ruling by the Bombay High Court, the board on 15 June announced that students had the option of either appearing for pending examinations in July or be graded for remaining subjects on the basis of internal assessment or pre-board examinations conducted by the school or grades obtained in the ICSE/ISC exms already conducted.How a Legal Battle Forced ICSE & ISC to Allow Internal AssessmentCISCE also clarified that results of subjects for which board examinations have already been conducted, will be marked on the basis of the said exams only. The council also mentioned that schools would be required to communicate on the list of students who may have opted for either of the options provided by 22 June.Even after choosing between board exams and internal assessment, students will have the option of changing their decision, provided the same is communicated by the school to the board before the conduct of board examinations starting 1 July.No Decision on CBSE Exams Yet As SC Adjourns Hearing Till 25 June We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.