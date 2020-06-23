The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to inform the Supreme Court about its decision on the pending Class 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday, 23 June. According to a source familiar with the matter, the decision was taken during a meeting of Human Resource Development Ministry officials on Monday, and would be presented before the court on Tuesday.Earlier, sources had told The Quint that the ministry is mulling a proposal to scrap the pending board exams. On 17 June, the apex court had asked CBSE to clarify its stand on the conduct of pending examinations and file a reply before the court by 23 June. The court’s directive was based on a petition filed by parents of CBSE students, who have requested that exams be scrapped and that students be marked on the basis of internal assessment.During the hearing, the counsel appearing for CBSE informed the court that the said board is “in the process of taking appropriate action with regard to the subject matter of this writ petition very shortly.”The counsel had requested for a short adjournment, in anticipation of the action being considered by CBSE, while assuring to intimate the court about the same at the next hearing.Parents Move Supreme Court Against CBSE Board Exams in JulyGrounds of the PetitionThe petition, filed by parents of students who have appeared for CBSE Class 12 examinations this year, demands that the pending CBSE exams be scrapped and students be marked on the basis of internal assessment for papers that have so far not been conducted.According to the petition, conducting board exams in the month of July may endanger thousands of students, as the number of coronavirus cases are expected to peak during that period.Further, the petition mentions that since a large number of the infected population could be asymptotic, students could become carriers of the virus themselves, and thereby infect other students, and in turn, their family members.It also alleges ‘discrimination’ and display of ‘arbitrariness’ by the CBSE, as several other boards and colleges across the country have cancelled their respective examinations. It also points out that the board has cancelled pending exams for schools in foreign in countries that are affiliated to it.