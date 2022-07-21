ICAI-CA Intermediate Result (May) 2022 Today: How To Check It on icai.nic.in
ICAI-CA Intermediate Result 2022, May Session, to be declared today. Here's how to download it from icai.nic.in.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the CA Intermediate Result 2022 held in May 2022. As per an official notification released on the website, the result will be declared today on Thursday, 21 July 2022. Once released, candidates can access their result from the official website (icai.nic.in) by entering their personal details like registration number, PIN number, roll number, and password etc.
The ICAI-CA Intermediate Exam 2022 was held in the month of May and since then the candidates are waiting for the result to check their scores. Although, the exact result timing is not known yet, the ICAI has confirmed that the result for the session of May 2022 will be announced on Thursday, 21 July 2022.
The ICAI-CA Intermediate Exam 2022 (May Session) was conducted from 14 May 2022 to 31 May 2022 in an offline mode. The CA final result was declared on 15 July 2022 and now it is likely that the CA Foundation result will be announced soon.
ICAI-CA Intermediate Result 2022: Steps To Check the Result From the Official Website (Direct Link)
Candidates who want to check their CA Intermediate 2022 scores for May session should follow the steps bellow:
Go to the official website, icai.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications section and search for the direct result link that reads as 'Download CA Intermediate Result 2022 (May Session).'
Click on the direct result link and a candidate login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the details like registration number, PIN number, and roll number.
Enter the password and verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Your ICAI-CA Intermediate Result 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the scores against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.