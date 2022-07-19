CA Intermediate Result 2022: May Session Result Date Announced, Check icai.org
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022: The results for the May exam will be out on 21 July 2022, download from icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the CA Intermediate Result 2022 date. It is important to note that the CA Intermediate Result 2022 for the May exam will be formally declared on Thursday, 21 July 2022. Candidates need to visit the official website of ICAI to view the results, once released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). They should keep a close eye on the website to know more details about the results.
The official website of the ICAI that the candidates should visit to check the CA Intermediate Result 2022 for the May exam once released is icai.org. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results on the website so that all the candidates can check and download their respective scorecards. Candidates should keep an eye on the website.
The ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 date for the May exam is confirmed as the ICAI has formally announced it. Candidates will get to know their scores on 21 July 2022.
CA Intermediate Results 2022: Important Details
Candidates should keep their credentials handy while downloading the CA Intermediate Results 2022 from the website. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has mentioned all the important details on the website.
After the results are officially declared, candidates should enter their Registration Number or PIN along with the Roll Number on the website – icai.org to download the scorecards.
Candidates are requested to go through the result notification that is updated by the ICAI on the website to know the exact CA Intermediate Result 2022 for the May exam date.
CA Intermediate Result 2022: How to Download May Session Results
Here are the steps to download the CA Intermediate Result 2022, once released officially on Thursday, 21 July 2022 by the ICAI:
Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI): icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Click on the active link that says CA Intermediate Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the log in details such as Roll Number and Pin Number correctly on the provided space and click on submit.
The CA Intermediate Result 2022 for the May exam will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and check the marks carefully.
You should keep a soft copy of the same for future reference.
