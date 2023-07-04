ICAI CA Final and Inter Results 2023 To Be Declared on 5 July: Details Here

According to an official notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the ICAI CA final and intermediate results 2023 will be declared on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination held in May can check their scores on the official websites, icai.nic.in or icai.org at 10 am by using their personal login details like registration number and PIN.

ICAI exams are held by the concerned officials twice in a year in May and November. This year, the May session exam was conducted from 3 to 18 May 2023.