ICAI CA Final and Inter Results 2023 To Be Declared on 5 July: Details Here

According to an official notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the ICAI CA final and intermediate results 2023 will be declared on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.
Candidates who appeared in the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination held in May can check their scores on the official websites, icai.nic.in or icai.org at 10 am by using their personal login details like registration number and PIN.
ICAI exams are held by the concerned officials twice in a year in May and November. This year, the May session exam was conducted from 3 to 18 May 2023.
Steps To Check the ICAI CA Final and Inter Results 2023
Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, navigate to the 'Results Section' and click on the direct link of ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Results 2023."
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details like registration number and PIN number.
Hit the submit option.
Your Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination results will open on the screen.
Check the results carefully to know your scores.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
