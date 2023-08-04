ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 Date & Time: Result To Be Out on 7 August

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has announced the date and time for the release of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination result that was held in June. ICAI CA Foundation results are expected to be declared on Monday, August 7 at 9 PM or on Tuesday, August 8, early morning. After the announcement of the results, students can check the result at icai.nic.in.
Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number to check the ICAI CA Foundation results on the website. ICAI conducted the June 2023 edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June.
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023: Date and Time
The ICAI foundation released an official notification that read, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”
How To Download ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023?
Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
On the homepage, open the CA Foundation June 2023 results link.
Enter your registration number and roll number to login.
Your ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
You can save, download and take a printout of the copy for future uses.
