ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 Date & Time: Result To Be Out on 7 August

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has announced the date and time for the release of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination result that was held in June. ICAI CA Foundation results are expected to be declared on Monday, August 7 at 9 PM or on Tuesday, August 8, early morning. After the announcement of the results, students can check the result at icai.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number to check the ICAI CA Foundation results on the website. ICAI conducted the June 2023 edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June.