ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Likely Today: How to Download?

The ICAI CA Foundation and Inter September results are expected to be declared today. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The  Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exams today, 30 October 2024. Candidates can access their results on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, using their registration number and roll number.

The ICAI held the CA Foundation exam on 13, 15, 18, and 20 September and the CA Intermediate exam (Group 1) on 12, 14, and 17 September. The CA Intermediate exam (Group 2) took place on 19, 21, and 23 September.

Also Read

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: When Will CSBC Results be Declared?

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to the official notification, 'The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 30 October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.'

In the June 2024 CA Foundation exam, out of 91,900 candidates, 13,749 (14.96 percent) passed. The pass percentage for male candidates was 15.66 percent (7,766 out of 48,580) and for female candidates, 14.14 percent (5,983 out of 42,230).

Also Read

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Declared: How to Check Marks at tnpsc.gov.in?

alsoRead-img

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024?

  • Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the direct link for ICAI CA Foundation or Inter Result 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will be displayed.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Also Read

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Expected on 30 October: How to Download?

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  ICAI   ICAI Result   ICAI CA 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×