ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Likely Today: How to Download?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exams today, 30 October 2024. Candidates can access their results on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, using their registration number and roll number.
The ICAI held the CA Foundation exam on 13, 15, 18, and 20 September and the CA Intermediate exam (Group 1) on 12, 14, and 17 September. The CA Intermediate exam (Group 2) took place on 19, 21, and 23 September.
According to the official notification, 'The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 30 October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.'
In the June 2024 CA Foundation exam, out of 91,900 candidates, 13,749 (14.96 percent) passed. The pass percentage for male candidates was 15.66 percent (7,766 out of 48,580) and for female candidates, 14.14 percent (5,983 out of 42,230).
How to Download ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024?
Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for ICAI CA Foundation or Inter Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)