ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Expected on 30 October: How to Download?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exams on Wednesday, 30 October 2024. This includes the results for both the CA Foundation and Intermediate levels.

Once released, candidates can access their results on the ICAI's official website, icai.nic.in, using their login details like registration number and roll number.

The CA Foundation exam was held on 13, 15, 18, and 20 September while the CA Intermediate exam took place on 12, 14, 17 September (Group 1) and 19, 21, 23 September (Group 2).