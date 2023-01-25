IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in, Steps to Check Result Here
Candidates will be able to check the IBPS SO Prelims result at ibps.in from 24 to 31 January 2023
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the result for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2022. The result was released yesterday, 24 January 2023. Candidates will be able to get access to the result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. They will have to enter their registration number and password to login.
Candidates can check the score card on the official website from 24 January to 29 January 2023. IBPS released the IBPS SO prelims result status on 17 January 2023. IBPS SO Prelims was conducted from 24 to 31 December 2022.
How to Check IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022?
Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
On the homepage, click on the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 link.
You will have to enter the login details and submit.
Your result will appear on the screen.
You can check the result and download the page.
Don't forget to take the printout for future use.
candidates who will qualify the prelims examination should get ready to appear for the main examination. The main examination is expected to be conducted on 29 January 29 2023 for which the admit card has been released on 19 January 2023.
