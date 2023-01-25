IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in, Steps to Check Result Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the result for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2022. The result was released yesterday, 24 January 2023. Candidates will be able to get access to the result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. They will have to enter their registration number and password to login.

Candidates can check the score card on the official website from 24 January to 29 January 2023. IBPS released the IBPS SO prelims result status on 17 January 2023. IBPS SO Prelims was conducted from 24 to 31 December 2022.