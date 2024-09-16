IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Prelims Results Expected Soon On Official Website

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result soon. The result of the preliminary examination for the Officer Scale I of the RRB PO, Clerk 2024 is expected in September. The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result will be available on the IBPS website at ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO examination is scheduled for 29 September 2024. The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for 6 October 2024. The exam is for 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks. The RRB Clerk Prelims result is expected to be declared in September. The exact date is not confirmed. Candidates can check it on ibps.in once announced.