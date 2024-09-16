IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Prelims Results Expected Soon On Official Website

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result soon. The result of the preliminary examination for the Officer Scale I of the RRB PO, Clerk 2024 is expected in September. The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result will be available on the IBPS website at ibps.in.
The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result is announced by the institute on its website. Candidates need to visit ibps.in and use their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to download the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result. After submitting this, the candidates will be required to submit a copy of their valid documents and other essential documents online.
