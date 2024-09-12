IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 May be Out Soon: How to Check Office Assistant Result

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is anticipated to declare the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) prelims result 2024 anytime soon on the official website at ibps.in. Once announced, candidates can download and check their IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result from the aforementioned website by using personal login details like registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

The IBPS will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks through the recruitment process. According to an official notification released by the concerned authorities, the IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2024 result will be announced in August/September.