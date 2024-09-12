IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 May be Out Soon: How to Check Office Assistant Result

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is anticipated to declare the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) prelims result 2024 anytime soon on the official website at ibps.in. Once announced, candidates can download and check their IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result from the aforementioned website by using personal login details like registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
The IBPS will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks through the recruitment process. According to an official notification released by the concerned authorities, the IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2024 result will be announced in August/September.
The IBPS has already announced the result of the RRB PO Prelims exam for a limited number of candidates. Those who have received SMS on their registered numbers can check their examination update on the official website.
The IBPS will conduct the single examination for officers scale 2 and 3 and the main examination for officers scale 1 (IBPS RRB PO Mains) on 29 September 2024. The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for 6 October 2024.
Steps to Check IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024
Once released, candidates must follow below steps to download and check the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024.
Visit the official website at ibps.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Prelims 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
RRB Clerk Prelims result 2024 will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)