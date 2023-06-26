HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment Result 2023 Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT
Check the website and steps to download the HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment Result 2023 at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
HSCAP Kerala 2nd Allotment List 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the HSCAP Kerala 2nd Allotment list 2023. Candidates who registered and applied for Kerala Plus One or Class 11 admissions can check the second allotment status on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Total 303409 seats have been offered, out of which 121049 permanent seats were allotted during the first phase of allotment and in the second round around 19545 seats have been allotted. The Kerala 1st allotment result was announced on June 19. Have a look at the steps to download the HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment Result 2023.

How to Download HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of the HSCAP Kerala portal at hscap.kerala.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the login option

  3. You will have to enter your application number and credentials too login.

  4. Your HSCAP Kerala +1 Second Allotment Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  5. You can download and take a printout of the second allotment result for future use.

  6. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round can report report to the respective college and confirm their admission at the earliest.

