HPBOSE Class 10 Revaluation 2020 Results Declared! Check Link Here
Students who have applied for the HPBOSE class 10 revaluations can check their results at hpbose.org
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday, 12 August, declared the class 10 revaluation results on its official website. Students who have applied for the HPBOSE class 10 revaluations can check their results at hpbose.org
The HPBOSE class 10 results were declared on 9 June 2020. A total of 68.11% students passed the examination. The examinations were held from 5-19 March across 2,227 exam centres, in which almost 1.5 lakh students appeared.
How to Check Class 10 Revaluation Results 2020
1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org
2. On the homepage, click on the “Results” tab
3. Click on the link that reads, “Class 10 Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020”
4. A new page will appear on the display screen
5. Key in your credentials and login
6. The HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results will appear on the display screen
7. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.
