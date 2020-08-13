HPBOSE Class 10 Revaluation 2020 Results Declared! Check Link Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday, 12 August, declared the class 10 revaluation results on its official website. Students who have applied for the HPBOSE class 10 revaluations can check their results at hpbose.org

The HPBOSE class 10 results were declared on 9 June 2020. A total of 68.11% students passed the examination. The examinations were held from 5-19 March across 2,227 exam centres, in which almost 1.5 lakh students appeared.