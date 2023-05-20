HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: HP Board Class 12 term 2 Declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 12 term 2 board exam results today at around 11 AM. They had informed beforehand that they will be releasing the HPBOSE 12th term 2 result on 20 May.

Now that the HPBOSE class 12th term 2 result 2023 has been announced, students who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website at hpbose.org. Students will have to enter their roll numbers to login on the official website.

Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted from 10 to 31 March. This year, around 1,03,928 students have appeared in the Class 12 final exam in the state. The result link has been activated on the website and you can check details like pass percentage and other details.

This year, around 1,03,928 students appeared for the HPBOSE 12th exam. Below are the steps to download the HPBOSE 12th term 2 result.