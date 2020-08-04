How to Apply for Corrections in Your Official CBSE 2020 Marksheet 

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 and 12 results on 13 and 15 July respectively. Official mark sheets have now been distributed by schools or can be accessed through a student’s registered DigiLocker account.

However, several students have alerted to the education board on Twitter on several mistakes in their mark sheets regarding their name or the wrong date of birth.

Here are the CBSE guidelines if your official CBSE mark sheets have a printing error or if you would like to make any changes to a name: