How to Apply for Corrections in Your Official CBSE 2020 Marksheet
The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 and 12 results on 13 and 15 July respectively. Official mark sheets have now been distributed by schools or can be accessed through a student’s registered DigiLocker account.
However, several students have alerted to the education board on Twitter on several mistakes in their mark sheets regarding their name or the wrong date of birth.
Here are the CBSE guidelines if your official CBSE mark sheets have a printing error or if you would like to make any changes to a name:
- Applications regarding changes in name or surname of candidates may be considered, provided the changes have been admitted by the Court of Law and notified in the Government Gazette before the public of the result of the candidate.
- Application for correction in name of Candidate/Father’s/Mother’s/ Guardian’s name will be considered only within one year of the date of declaration of result.
- For the same original copies of the admission form, school leaving certificate and portion of the page of admission and withdrawal register of the school where the entry has been made in respect of the candidate should be forwarded by the head of the institution.
- Request for changing the date of birth should be made within one year of the declaration of the result and the documents should be forwarded by the head of the school.
CBSE 10, 12 Results 2020: How to Check the Result Using the DigiLocker Website
- Visit the website at digilocker.gov.in.
- Under the education section, click on the ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ link.
- Select Class 10 or 12 passing certificate or Class 10 or 12 mark sheet as per your requirement.
- Log in using the registered mobile number with CBSE and access your mark sheet and/or certificate.
- In case a candidate is unable to log in, they can sign up using their Aadhaar number to access the mark sheet and certificate.
CBSE 10, 12 Results 2020: How to Check the Result Using the DigiLocker App
- Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS).
- Search for the DigiLocker app and click on Install.
- Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.
- Enter the phone number registered with CBSE or your Aadhaar number.
- Access your CBSE mark sheet and certificate.
- Candidates who do not have an Aadhaar card can complete the login process by entering a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number.
