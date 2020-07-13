How to Access CBSE Class 12 Exam Mark Sheets on DigiLocker App

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 13 July, released the result of Class 12 board exams 2020. The result has been declared on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in.

The pass percentage this year is 88.78, compared to last year’s 83.40 percent. According to the education board, 11,92,961 students appeared for the exams this year, compared to 12,05,427 in 2019.S

Students will be able to access the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and their pass certificates through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, under the Government of India.