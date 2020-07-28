How Will Students in Containment Zones Write KCET? HC Asks K’taka

The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to immediately reconsider its stand on the conduct of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) from 30 to 31 July and file its reply by Wednesday, 29 July.

Hearing a batch of petitions challenging the conduct of KCET during a pandemic, a bench of CJ Abhay Oka and Justice Sandesh said that despite the petition being filed late, the rise in cases of coronavirus and the existence of containment zones could force several students to let go of the exam.