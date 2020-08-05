How Delay in JEE & NEET Could Disrupt Delhi University Admissions

Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi could release their respective cut-offs latest by early October 2020, as the central varsity is awaiting results for competitive entrance exams like JEE Main and NEET (UG), which too have been pushed back to September, an official told The Quint.

While the University has closed registration for the Delhi University Entrance Test, those applying to courses for which cut-offs are calculated on the basis of board examinations, can continue applying to the varsity till 31 August 2020.