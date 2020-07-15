Will Sky-High CBSE Marks Take DU, MU Cut-Offs Even Higher This Yr?

Overjoyed by sky-high grades scored in Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), students seeking admissions to undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi (DU) could receive a rude shock after colleges declare their own cut-offs in about a month’s time.

The reason? The number of students scoring above 95 percent is the Class 12 CBSE exams has risen from 17,690 in 2019 to 38,686 in 2020 – that’s a jump of 118.7 percent in just a single year.